A water forum survey in 2023 found that only 26% of private well users reported testing their well annually as recommended by the EPA, while one quarter never test their wells.

The water forum has called for a pilot national well testing programme to be implemented, targeting at-risk households as a public health measure.

It comes after the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) domestic waste water treatment (DWWT) inspection report showed that 56% of septic tanks inspected in 2024 failed because they were not built or maintained properly.

There are grants available to address issues with septic tanks, which increased to €12,000 in 2024.

“Rates of these waterborne illnesses reported in Ireland is between eight and 10 times the EU average over recent years," a spokesperson for the water forum said. / Inland Fisheries Ireland

A spokesperson for the water forum said that only by testing will families know if their well-water is contaminated.

“Well owners should be supported to take action to make sure their drinking water supply is safe.

“Uptake of the grant needs to be encouraged and the application process simplified. Householders need to be informed of how to maintain their septic tank systems properly.”

The EPA inspections were targeted at sites with potential risk to human health or potential to pollute rivers and in 10 counties, over 60% of inspected sites failed.

Recent research commissioned by the water forum found that 97% of the 180,000 households estimated to use a private well, accounting for 800,000 people, have a co-located septic tank system.

“Failing septic tanks can result in localised and unpredictable contamination risks, particularly in extreme weather events that can exacerbate pathogen transmission to groundwater or local rivers, causing outbreaks of shiga toxin-producing escherichia coli (STEC),” the water forum added.

“Rates of these waterborne illnesses reported in Ireland is between eight and 10 times the EU average over recent years.”

