The Irish Farmers Association (IFA) has questioned if new rewetting proposals for the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) will have any real impact.

The 2025 Climate Action Plan proposed that farmers should receive additional payments for rewetting peat soils before the end of the year to help reach emissions targets.

IFA rural development chair John Curran told the Irish Farmers Journal he is unsure if many farmers will take up the measure.

“Some farmers would have an interest in it but they mightn’t be in the ACRES scheme because it’s closed.

“Basically, it’s going to come down to money, how much a hectare is being offered.

“Where’s the money going to come from? Is it going to come from the existing budget or is this additional money?”

Payments

The IFA rural development committee will be holding a meeting with the Department of Agriculture to discuss ACRES on Wednesday, 30 April.

Curran added that he hopes more clarity is given on this proposal in the meeting.

“It’s difficult to change direction and bring in new measures half way through a scheme.

“In ACRES, most people have their measures picked and that’s what they’re doing for the five years.

“I don’t see it making much of a difference, not in this scheme.

“Maybe in the next environmental scheme it could.

“If the [scheme] is oversubscribed as it is, I don’t see it having much of an impact,” he maintained.

