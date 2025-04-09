Uisce Éireann has been convicted for sewage discharged into a wild brown trout spawning river in Co Cavan.

The water utility was found to have committed a water pollution breach at a court case in Cavan District Court on 7 February.

In May 2024, untreated sewage effluent from Uisce Éireann’s sewer network entered into the Pound River, a tributary of the Mountnugent River, which flows into Lough Sheelin.

Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) took samples after the incident and detected a level of ammonia in the water that was toxic to fish, insects, and other aquatic life.

David McInerney, IFI’s director in the Shannon region, said that this pollution event had very serious effects.

“The high level of ammonia in the water would have almost certainly killed the newly-hatched fish fry, which would have been only 2-3cm long at the time,” he said.

“This would have impacted brown trout stock, their spawning, and their habitat within the stream.”

Close up of sewage fungus at the Pound River, Co Cavan. / Inland Fisheries Ireland

Fine

Uisce Éireann was ordered to pay a fine of €3,000, as well as IFI’s costs and expenses of €6,158 for the case.

In recognition of the pollution’s significant impact, the water utility also agreed to contribute €12,000 to a future habitat improvement plan which will remediate the Pound River for 1.3km downstream of the discharge location and help restore trout stocks.

“Uisce Éireann’s contribution of €12,000 to future habitat improvement works is most welcome and reflects its commitment to improving the river habitat,” added McInerney.

IFI urges the public to report instances of water pollution, habitat destruction, fish kills, or illegal fishing, to its confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24.

