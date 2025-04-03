Coillte and Inland Fisheries Ireland have deepened collaboration through a memorandum of understanding, which seeks to enhance environmental protection, nature restoration and climate action.

Coillte and Inland Fisheries Ireland (IFI) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU), which aims to deliver greater environmental protection and nature restoration projects.

The agreement will work to deliver conservation projects aimed at protecting, enhancing and restoring important ecosystems across Coillte’s forestry estate and Ireland’s inland waterways.

Some of the key priorities outlined in the memorandum include riparian zone management to climate-proof watercourses, improving fish habitats and removing barriers to fish migration.

Minister for Climate, Environment and Energy Darragh O'Brien said that Ireland’s fish species and native forests are key natural resources for the State and must be protected and conserved into the future.

“I welcome this new alliance between Inland Fisheries Ireland and Coillte,” he said.

“The memorandum of understanding will pool the expertise of these two important agencies. Our fish stocks, habitats and woodlands will benefit significantly from this shared enterprise, as climate change continues to negatively impact our natural environment.”

Data sharing

The approach between Coillte and IFI will hope to inspire further projects such as the restoration works at Devil’s Glen, Co Wicklow, in 2024, which aimed to enhance the spawning conditions for sea trout and salmon in the Vartry River.

The agreement will also establish the basis for collaborative working to maintain a network of technical and operational managers, exchange data and advice relating to the management of ecosystems and promote scientific and technical co-operation through commissioning mutually beneficial research projects.

Coillte Forest MD Mark Carlin added that the protection of nature and natural ecosystems is at the heart of strategic ambitions at Coillte.

“The objective of this MOU aligns perfectly with our own strategic ambitions to balance and deliver the multiple benefits of forests for climate, nature, wood and people."

Collaboration

“This year, Coillte will reach the strategic target of increasing the area of our estate managed primarily for nature from 20% to 30% and in the long term we are targeting to transform areas of our forests so that 50% of our estate is managed primarily for nature, while continuing to supply sustainably grown Irish wood.”

IFI head of operations Barry Fox added: “We are joining forces to provide our fish species and watercourses with additional native tree cover along riverbanks to create climate change resilience.

“We’re aiming to restore fish habitats to natural conditions, improve water quality and ensure adequate passage for fish as they migrate.”

