The Dáil heard concerns on the proximity of some forestry to power cables.

Sligo-Leitrim TD Frank Feighan has warned that long lengths of electricity lines run through forested areas where trees are within 5m of the lines.

The TD told Dáil Éireann on Wednesday that the proximity of these forestry sites to power lines will inevitably lead to trees falling on lines.

“It is estimated that one third of the available land in Leitrim is covered by forestry,” Feighan said.

“I do not intend to go into that debate, but will focus on the point that there are multiples of kilometres of lines, both high- and low-voltage, running through these forests. In many cases, they are less than 5m from a tree.

“Hundreds of these trees fall on lines in the course of a year and then inevitably the power is out.

“The access to some of these forests is akin to getting into the deepest jungles anywhere in the world and requires heavy-duty machinery.”

Deputy Feighan’s comments came as tens of thousands of rural dwellers were entering their 13th day without power in the aftermath of storm Éowyn.

Minister response

Responding to the TD, Minister of State Michael Healy-Rae stated that the ESB and its representatives currently have powers to “to lop or cut any trees, shrubs or hedges which obstruct or interfere with laying or maintenance of electrical wires”.

“Such works are a matter between the ESB and anyone acting on their behalf, and the landowners in question, and do not require a felling licence from my Department,” Minister Healy-Rae said.

The minister stated that while there are no “express provisions” in forestry regulation governing plantations’ interaction with power lines, the Forestry Standards Manual provides guidance on forestry establishment where there are lines.

“There are long-standing forest design requirements in place to protect the electricity network where it interacts with forestry land, at different scales of supply, and the protection of utilities is considered and applied during afforestation approval processes,” he commented.

“This guidance was based on an agreement between the ESB and the IFA, which defined corridor widths by power line type and other requirements regarding access.”

The Department of Agriculture is currently working with Coillte to employ satellite imagery to determine the extent of damage caused by storm Éowyn to the country’s forests.

“This deals directly with an issue that was raised by the Deputy. This information will help to inform any next steps,” Minister Healy-Rae continued.

“We have already decided to prioritise both felling and road licence applications that are required in storm-affected areas.

“We have to ensure the licences that will be issued are robust and free from any challenge.”