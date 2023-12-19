It is reported that a non-native bark beetle has been discovered in Ireland. / Philip Doyle

Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) farm forestry chair Jason Fleming has stated that reports of a finding of the monterey pine bark beetle must be met by the Department of Agriculture with a suspension of unprocessed timber imports to safeguard the country’s forests.

Fleming has said that monterey pine bark beetle is the first non-native bark beetle to be found in Ireland and called for a full review of the biosecurity measures in place for timber imports, as should be done with EU plant health laws.

The association warned of the bark beetle risks associated with importing forestry products before any reports surfaced of a finding in Ireland.

“Farmers have seen the devastation caused by bark beetles elsewhere in Europe, specifically the spruce bark beetle, and are extremely worried that not enough is being done by the Department to protect their forests, particularly when you consider the financial devastation that could be inflicted,” Fleming commented.

Pests

“Forest pests are becoming more frequent in the forests of Europe; in particular bark and wood-boring insects are increasingly significant invasive forest pests. International timber trade facilitates the introduction and spread of species across new areas.”

The IFA has written to Minister of State Pippa Hackett seeking the immediate establishment of a bark beetle taskforce and claims to have not yet received a response.

“The focus seems to be on promoting a flawed afforestation programme, rather than doing everything in their power to protect our healthy forests,” Fleming added of the minister and the Department.

“We need the minister to act now and set up a bark beetle taskforce as a matter of urgency,” he said.