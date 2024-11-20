Forestry features in varying degrees in Fine Gael, Labour, Green Party and Sinn Féin party manifestos but receives only a passing reference by Fianna Fáil and the Social Democrats.

“While forestry features strongly, all manifestos lack clarity on how forestry can be a major sector in addressing climate change as proposed in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan,” maintained a spokesperson for private foresters and forestry consultants.

“Afforestation is the most important land use in addressing climate change, while commercial forest products have a major role to play in displacing carbon based materials in construction and energy according to the Climate Action Plan,” he said.

“However, no party mentions the climate plan, but Fine Gael, the Greens and Labour call for a balanced ecological and commercial forestry programme in addressing climate change, which is encouraging”.

Balanced forestry programme

Labour and the Greens call for a balanced forestry programme, while Fine Gael is strong on the role of forestry especially its “positive environmental impact and the diverse uses of timber”.

Labour devotes considerable space to forestry in its manifesto, which emphasises the role of the State in forestry development.

It states: “Labour will instruct the Department, along with Coillte and COFORD to develop and implement an ambitious national strategy for forestry and the bio-economy of new products made from wood pulp, with an aim of further increasing the amount of land under forest cover, and striking the right balance between continuous cover, native species and commercial Sitka spruce growing with the aim of maximising carbon capture, biodiversity and sustainable jobs.”

Sinn Féin is alone in adopting a native-only species mix and sees no role for commercial forestry in its manifesto.

The party calls for “a sustainable forestry policy [which] must divert inducements to [planting] slow-growing native broadleaf species, which provide continuous cover, and where the purpose is to delay the harvesting of the timber, rather than accelerate it”.

This approach “consigns Ireland to importing softwoods for construction, the biggest global greenhouse gas emitter,” maintained the forestry spokesperson. However, he acknowledged that the party is also alone in acknowledging rewards for forest carbon.

“We will also ensure that farm systems that encourage carbon sequestration are promoted and rewarded within the CAP payment system,” Sinn Féin states.

The party says it will “reform the forestry scheme to extend the payment period from 15 to 30 years”. It is currently at 20 years for farmers.

While Sinn Féin opts for native species, Fine Gael proposes “the inclusion of native Irish species alongside more commercially viable crops”.

The Green Party proposes an afforestation programme of “8,000 hectares of land every year in a way that strikes a balance between the need for commercial forests and the need for forests for nature and amenities”.

Ash dieback

All parties call for an improved scheme for owners of forests hit by ash dieback including Fianna Fáil, which is the only forestry proposal in its manifesto. Fine Gael’s approach sums up most of the parties’ views to dieback. “We will secure sufficient funding to combat the impact of ash dieback on our forests,” it states.

“This is rich from a party that has been in continuous power since the first outbreak of ash dieback in 2012,” said the forestry spokesperson. It is also cynical as all three Government parties signed off on the current ash dieback scheme.

Ash dieback continues to be an issue among forest owners and was the central topic at the recent AGM of the Limerick-Tipperary Woodland Owners Group.

“All involved in forestry are urged to raise ash dieback if canvassed during the election,” said Simon White LTWO chair.

“LTWO Ltd backs the call for an independent expert forestry group to direct future forestry policy and that we need a dedicated minister specifically to resolve this on-going forestry crisis.”

Manifesto soundbites

Fine Gael

We will support existing landowners in the sector and encourage more landowners to consider forestry as a viable option, offering both personal and societal benefits. Our aim is to provide a better mix of incentives and regulatory certainty to achieve our ambitious forestry plans.

Labour

Ireland has the lowest forest coverage in the EU. Despite the forestry plan being in place for over a year, targets are nowhere near being met. This leaves Ireland with a large shortfall to meet on top of future targets.

Fianna Fáil

If returned to Government, we will introduce a programme for removal of trees with ash dieback. We will support research into how to control the disease and develop options for replenishing.

Sinn Fein

The current forestry policy, supported by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, promotes the widespread growth of non-indigenous Sitka spruce plantations, which have been detrimental to local communities.

Social Democrats

Agroforestry practices incorporating managed grazing will be supported. A national hedgerow protection and restoration plan will be implemented

Green Party

Plans to reform the mandates of Coillte and Bord na Móna to require both agencies to deliver ‘nature positive’ outcomes and to balance this objective with the performance of their respective operations in sustainable commercial forestry and renewable energy.