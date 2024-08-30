Following confirmed findings by the Irish Forestry Inspectors, Scottish authorities have ceased all exports of logs with immediate effect until a full investigation takes place. \ Donal Magner

The Department of Agriculture has suspended conifer log exports from the pest free area of Scotland.

The decision was made on a precautionary basis after the finding of three Ips cembrae (large larch bark beetles) at Passage West Port in Cork.

Responding to the pause in Scottish exports, Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture, Pippa Hackett said she is aware of the threat these beetles, found in Europe and Britain, pose.

“It is very important for the future of the forestry sector in Ireland that we do everything we can to keep the island free of these beetles.”

Immediate effect

Following confirmed findings by the Irish Forestry Inspectors, Scottish authorities have ceased all exports of logs with immediate effect until a full investigation takes place.

The Department said that to date, no findings of any Protected Zone bark beetles have been found in Ireland.

“My department has a clear plant health and biosecurity strategy and has built up a strong multi-disciplinary plant health team,” added Hackett.

“These findings demonstrate the importance and effectiveness of our surveillance work at ports.”