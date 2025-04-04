"The importation of second-hand or used forestry machinery into the country to help with the operation could pose a biosecurity risk if machinery coming in isn’t adequately sterilised and fumigated," said Stapleton.

The Irish Farmers’ Association (IFA) has called on the Department of Agriculture to implement stricter measures on used or second-hand forestry machinery at all of Ireland’s ports.

The association hopes that these controls will ensure all imported used forestry machinery goes through strict biosecurity measures to stop the spread of harmful diseases.

IFA farm forestry chair Padraig Stapleton said that the threat of soil, organic matter and plant debris which may be attached to the machines could potentially contain harmful forest pests and pathogens.

The destructive eight-toothed spruce bark beetle, Ips typographus.

“The work to salvage the near 24,000ha of windblown timber is under way,” he said.

“However, the importation of second-hand or used forestry machinery into the country to help with the operation could pose a biosecurity risk if machinery coming in isn’t adequately sterilised and fumigated.”

Pests

Although Ireland has been affected by ash dieback and sudden oak death, the island is still considered among the healthiest in Europe, with a protected zone status in place for 14 harmful forestry organisms.

Some pests that Ireland is trying to keep out of the country include bark beetles, the oak processionary moth and the ash sawfly.

“[The Department] must ensure the strictest control measures are imposed at sea ports,” added Stapleton.

“Any second-hand or used forestry machinery coming into the country in breach of their guidelines must be refused entry immediately.

“Our forest sector is already under severe pressure. Any additional harmful forest pest or pathogen would finish the sector once and for all.”

