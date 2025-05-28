27 May 2025
As you are aware, the Northern Ireland (NI) agri-food sector have significant concerns regarding the measures proposed within the consultation on the Nutrients Action Programme 2026-2029.
We are particularly concerned about how the science is being used, the complete lack of economic impact analysis and inconsistencies between certain measures within this consultation document and other policies which make it difficult for stakeholders to comment on these proposals. While we welcome the recently announced extension to the consultation period, this is not adequate given the scale of potential impact and the significant concerns we have with the consultation document alone. For these reasons we are asking you to suspend the current consultation process.
We would ask that senior officials directly engage with industry leaders and other relevant stakeholders, working together to develop a set of proposals with incremental steps that will find a balance between improving the environment and maintaining a viable agricultural industry in NI.
The NI agri-food sector is a key contributor to economic output, employment and the rural economy. The gross output of agriculture in 2023 was £2.87bn, while the gross output of food and drinks processing was £6.5bn.
The ripple effect is even greater when the indirect contribution of a wide variety of ancillary sectors is taken into account such as construction and logistics.
The impacts of these proposals will be far reaching for the rural economy and indeed all of NI and it is therefore untenable that a proper impact assessment has not been carried out.
It is important to confirm that the industry is committed to addressing water quality issues in NI and therefore wants to be part of the solution to this ongoing problem.
For around 20 years farmers across NI have been required to comply with rules and regulations around nutrient application, storage and record keeping, and many have invested significantly to improve environmental compliance on their farm. Supply chain businesses have also been investing in, and working with their farming partners, to drive knowledge and efficiency in nutrient management and water quality improvement.
We are collectively committed to continuing this progress and working in partnership with DAERA to address this issue while supporting farmers.
However, farmers and industry are incredibly frustrated at the lack of progress that has been made by other sectors to address water quality concerns and this needs to be immediately rectified to ensure better buy-in from the agricultural sector.
In past reviews stakeholders would have met on a regular basis with officials to discuss the science, implementation and costs of proposals to find a practical way forward and it is unfortunate that this did not happen on this occasion
Many of us were present at Balmoral Show and were inundated by farmers who are extremely anxious about the proposals and the impact they will have on their farm businesses and the wider supply chain. This stress is unacceptable and could have been avoided.
The NAP review doesn’t just sit in isolation and any measures that are proposed to update for 2026-2029 need to be considered within the evolving policy landscape regarding ammonia, climate action, bovine TB and the sustainable agriculture programme.
We trust that you will consider the above and look forward to hearing from you.
William Irvine, UFU president
Norman Robson, NI Pork and Bacon Forum
Eva Ross, head of commercial partnerships, Yara
Daryl Mclaughlin, NI Meat Exporters Association
James Lowe, NI Agricultural Producers Association
Jonathan Dunn, chairperson, Ulster Arable Society
Trevor Lockhart, group chief executive, Fane Valley Co-Operative Society Ltd
Edward Adamson, NI chairperson, National Sheep Association
Damian McCloskey, chairperson, The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA (NI))
David Rankin, ACA (NI) representative, The Agricultural Consultants Association (ACA (NI))
Ian Stevenson, chief executive officer, the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland
Colin Kelly, group chief executive officer, Lakeland Dairies
Nick Whelan, group chief executive, Dale Farm Ltd
Paul Vernon, chief executive, Leprino
Brian Hanafin, head of milk pool and technical development, Tirlán
Justin Coleman, poultry business unit director, Pilgrims Europe
Tony Demaine, site director, Cranswick Country Foods (Ballymena)
Vincent Grant, director, William Grant and Company Ltd
Christopher Frizzell, director, Pig Procurement and Finishing operations, Sofina Foods Europe
Foyle Food Group
Dunbia
ABP Food Group
WD Meats
C&J Meats
Hewitt Meats
Bawn Bua Foods
Kenneth Irwin, managing director, AN Irwin Feeds Ltd
Michael Redmond, director, Ballinaskeagh Grains Ltd
David O’Connor, trade manager for Ireland, Cefetra Ltd
James Chesnutt, managing director, Chestnutt Animal Feeds
Tony McEntee, CEO, Devenish Nutrition
David Aiken, director, F S Herron Ltd
Garth Boyd, managing director, Fane Valley Feeds
Gareth Anderson, director, FarmGate Nutrition
Joe Gilkinson, managing director, Gortavoy Feeds and Farm Supplies Ltd
Tony McIvor, sales manager, Goulding NI
Gordon Donaldson, CEO, John Thompson & Sons Ltd
Colin Purdy, managing director, Mason’s Animal Feeds
John Moore, managing director, Moore’s Animal Feeds Ltd
Gill Gallagher, CEO, Northern Ireland Grain Trade Association Ltd
James Ambrose, area manager, Phileo UK and Ireland
Michael McAree, director, Precision Liquids Ltd
Tim Trail, managing director, Strabane Mills Ltd
Graham Booth, owner, T. J. Booth & Sons Ltd
Ian Hutchinson, managing director, Thomas Hutchinson & Sons Ltd
Aidan Fisher, country manager, Trouw Nutrition Ireland
Kieran Shields, managing director, Tullyherron Farm Feeds Ltd
Clarence Calderwood, managing director, United Feeds Ltd
Niall O’Donnell, managing director, United Molasses (Ireland) Ltd
Charlie McAllister, CEO, Barnett-Hall
Charles Crawford, Ready Eggs & Skea Eggs
Sarah Clarke, technical manager, Robert Clarke (Keady) Ltd
Kirsten Dunbar, president NI Veterinary Association
Mel Spahn, president of the Association of Veterinary Surgeons Practising in NI
Aislínn Campbell, Alltech Regional Manager Northern Ireland, Alltech Ireland
Note: This list is not exhaustive and other companies may not have been able to respond in the timeframe provided
