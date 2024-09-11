Significant price gaps for cattle have opened between processing plants in Britain and NI, with the largest differential currently on cull cows. Based on official price reports, cows processed in Britain are making £110 more than cows slaughtered at local plants.

For the week ending 31 August, O3 grading cows averaged 391.4p/kg in Britain, which is 30.9p/kg ahead of the 360.5p/kg average in NI. On a 360kg carcase, that equates to a differential of £111.

Scotland had the highest price for O3 cows at 399p/kg, meaning a 360kg carcase was worth £138 more than the equivalent animal in NI.

The differential at plants on opposite sides of the Irish Sea has grown in recent weeks.

At the start of August, O3 cows averaged 358.8p/kg in NI compared to 386.1p/kg in Britain, giving a £98 differential on a 360kg carcase. Prime cattle

For U3 steers, NI prices for the week ending 31 August averaged 491.2p/kg.

While that has risen from 487.5p/kg at the start of the month, it falls short of the 508p average in Britain.

On a 400kg carcase, it results in a £67 price gap, up from a £27 differential at the beginning of August. For heifers at the same grade, prices in Britain are 17p/kg ahead of local plants, which is the equivalent of £60 on a 350kg carcase, up from £42 in early August.

Prices paid for young bulls have also widened in favour of farmers in Britain, with U3 grades averaging 504.4p/kg in the week ending 31 August.

The same animal averaged 483.1p/kg in NI, which on a 400kg carcase is £85 less.

