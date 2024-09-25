The then agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and with TBEP chair Sean Hogan in July 2021.

A report into the governance of bovine TB policy in NI has found there is a need for an independent body to provide expertise and engage with stakeholders.

The review by the Strategic Investment Board mainly looked into the role of the independent body known as the TB Eradication Partnership (TBEP).

Establishing TBEP was a recommendation from a key TB strategy report back in 2016. The group included representatives from scientific, veterinary, farming, food processing and environmental backgrounds.

The term of office for TBEP expired at the end of 2023, after five years in post, and no replacement body has been put in place since.

“DAERA confirmed that it valued the knowledge, expertise and advice function provided by TBEP,” reads the new report. The report also states that TBEP members “valued the opportunity to be involved in providing advice to DAERA”.

However, the report contains clear evidence of strained relationships. This includes in July 2023 when TBEP met with DAERA’s top civil servant to discuss “TBEP’s lack of confidence in the DAERA veterinary service”.

The new report by the Strategic Investment Board has few clear recommendations on whether TBEP should be re-instated or not.

Instead, it notes that a separate review into TB policy by DAERA chief vet Brian Dooher is ongoing and it should consider the role of an independent body.

The report states that DAERA “should revisit the terms of reference for the TBEP and re-constitute it” if the Dooher review finds the role of TBEP cannot be delivered by an existing stakeholder group or a new partnership structure.