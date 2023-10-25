Biomethane is set to be injected into the grid this year.

The Department for the Economy (DfE) is set to launch a call for evidence into biomethane in the coming months. The consultation will seek to establish the costs of producing biomethane and present potential options to develop the industry in NI.

It will also seek views from the wider industry on network connection costs associated with biomethane injection and the management of feedstocks for biomethane production.

In a statement to the Irish Farmers Journal, a DfE spokesperson said: “The planned call for evidence on biomethane represents a key step in the development of government policy and is action nine in the Department’s Energy Strategy Action Plan for 2023.”

The call for evidence will be issued in the coming months, and the Department will welcome responses from all interested parties during the three-month consultation period.”

While there has been much discussion about the future of NI’s anaerobic digestion industry lately, there has been little in the way of policy support. This is considered a first step.