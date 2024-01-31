There is competition between ear tag companies for market share, so farmers are advised to price around for the best deal.

Farmers ordering cattle identification tags ahead of spring calving are advised to price around the main distributors, as there are discounts to be had.

Tag manufacturers were offering deals during January in an effort to increase market share, and reports indicate there was a strong uptake of these offers.

Price quotes for Allflex tags start around £4.90 per set, excluding VAT, with no price differential between two flag tags or a flag and button combination. On orders of 50 or more, quotes available this week are reduced to £4.20, excluding VAT. Replacement tags will cost £4. Sheep tags start around 80p to 85p.

Quotes for Caisley tags are priced in the region of £4.80 per set, excluding VAT, for an order in the region of 50 tags, with further discounts available as numbers increase.

Again, there is little difference in prices between two flags and a button and flag combination. Replacement tags cost around £3.25, excluding VAT, with sheep tags starting from 80p.

Shearwell tags are initially more expensive, but this is partly offset with free replacement tags for the lifetime of the animal. Quotes for cattle tag sets start around £5.70, with discounts applied as numbers increase.

