Speakers at the GNI (UK) Ltd. event in Portadown last Thursday included (from left), Waringstown farmer Charlie Weir, Owen Wilson from GNI, event host Nicola Weir, Camilla Mackey from HSENI, and Padraig Fleming and Elaine Murray from GNI.

Existing gas infrastructure in NI is perfectly safe, but must be treated with respect at all times, farmers attending information events in Limavady and Portadown, run by GNI (UK) Ltd, were told.

The company operates the South-North pipeline running from Gormanston, Co Meath, to Co Antrim and the North West pipeline running from Carrickfergus to the Coolkeeragh power station near Derry. Both are high-pressure pipelines that convey gas to the distribution network, with the North West pipeline installed in 2004, followed by the South North pipeline in 2006-2007.

Just under 900 landowners in NI were involved in the projects. Given the passage of time, there is the potential for marker posts to be damaged, land ownership to change and people to generally become less aware of the existence of the pipeline.

“You need to treat these things with respect – the danger comes when you don’t,” said Owen Wilson, networks safety manager with Gas Networks Ireland (GNI).

He urged farmers to contact their local GNI representative, or call the Dial Before You Dig helpline on 08456-080-066 (ROI number is 1800-42-77-47), if planning any work in the vicinity of the pipeline.

That doesn’t apply to standard field cultivation work such as ploughing and reseeding, but does include any type of construction, fencing, tree planting and land drainage.

“If necessary, we can come out, mark out the pipeline and we can even supervise the work to make sure the pipeline stays safe. Talk to us first. Our job is to help you, help us,” said Wilson.

While there hasn’t been a major issue with either of the GNI high pressure transmission pipelines in NI, incidents have occurred elsewhere. Back in 2004, a pipeline in Belgium was damaged during a construction project, leading to a major explosion and the death of 24 people.

More recently in 2022, a fencing contractor working on a dairy farm in Derbyshire was fortunate to survive after being thrown into the air when he drove a post through a gas pipeline.

“That was a seven-bar pipe. Our pipeline is operating at 70 bar – that pressure alone – it will kill you,” said Wilson.