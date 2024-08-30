There are concerns that a lack of awareness is undervaluing local lamb production, according to the Ulster Farmers’ Union.

It comes as the UFU and the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) have launched its Love Lamb Week campaign to raise awareness about the work in sheep farming.

The 2023 sheep census showed that there are approximately two million sheep in Northern Ireland including 973,718 breeding ewes.

Speaking about the launch, UFU beef and lamb chair Brendan Kelly said: “If there is a lack of awareness about the farming practices that Northern Ireland sheep farmers uphold, from sheering sheep for the health of the animal to grazing the flock to maintain biodiversity and sequester carbon, it can impact a buyer’s choices and undervalue local produce.”

Local production

38% of farmers in Northern Ireland have sheep and the value of the sheep industry output in 2023 was £109 million.

However, due to an increase in input costs and lower market return, the UFU said sheep farmers have some of the lowest farming incomes.

“Sheep production is a key contributor to the economy supporting the region to invest in other areas of society and helps to look after the iconic landscape that we live in and which tourists adore,” added Kelly.

“We hope that our Love Lamb Week campaign will gather support and help consumers understand why this sector is worth investing in, and they can do so by choosing local.”

Love Lamb Week

Love Lamb Week begins on Sunday 1 September and runs until Saturday 7 September.

The campaign will include competitions, an Instagram takeover and a video explaining the basics about sheep farming and why sheep farming is vital in upland areas.

LMC chief executive Colin Smith said Northern Ireland has a positive story to tell about lamb production.

“Working collaboratively with our fellow industry partners enables us to tell the full and positive story of Northern Ireland farm quality assured lamb from farm right through to fork.”