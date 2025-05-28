Leprino is second on price across both high and average solids milk.

The main change in our analysis of April prices paid to 1m litre suppliers, sees Leprino Foods moving up to sit second behind Tirlán for both high and average solids milk.

The milk qualities used in our 1m litre analysis are shown in Table 1 on the opposite page, with butterfat and protein percentages down when compared to March as NI moves towards peak milk supply.

As can be seen in Table B, across both high and average solids, Tirlán remains in the lead for prices paid in April. However, for high solids milk, Leprino is up from fifth to second and for average solids it has moved from fourth to second, on the back of a new payment model that includes an enhanced 0.75p/l mozzarella bonus.

However, our low solids milk of 4.11% butterfat and 3.25% protein just misses out on the new criteria for this mozzarella bonus. As a result, this Leprino price is down by over 0.3p/l on what it would have been under the previous payment model and is behind that of Aurivo, Tirlán and Dale Farm.

Table C shows the average prices paid to 1m litre suppliers of high, average and low solids milk over the last 12 months from May 2024 to April 2025. With prices of around 37 to 38p/l from last April dropping out, it means these rolling averages are higher month-on-month.

Tirlán leads across all three parameters, followed by Dale Farm and Aurivo.

Lakeland has dropped from third to fourth for high solids milk and from fifth to sixth for low solids. Leprino and Strathroy also occupy the lower half of the table.