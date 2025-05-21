I have been using a rising plate meter to measure my grass every week during the growing season, for probably the last 14 years.

I walk my grazing block once a week and put the measurement for each paddock onto the computer software package, AgriNet.

I find it a useful tool in helping me with grassland management. AgriNet gives me a growth rate for the previous week and when I add in the stock that are grazing the land, it gives me a graph. This then allows me to see if I have enough grass ahead to meet stock requirements.

If I have surplus, then I can cut some paddocks for silage. If it is predicting a shortage then I can be proactive and try and slow the rotation.

Difficult

I know it is not for everyone and that a lot of people actively laugh at me when I tell them that I am measuring grass. To be fair, part time farmers will find it difficult to have enough time to go out with a plate meter. Then there are farmers who are on an indoor system who find it hard to see the benefit.

It actually only takes me about an hour and a half each week, so it is not that time consuming. It is very satisfying (in pleasant weather) to walk your grazing block and have a look around at what is happening.

I try to estimate my growth rate as I am walking around to test myself. Then when I put the figures onto AgriNet I can see how good my estimate was. I have actually improved over the years, but it is still nice to get the reassurance.

Proactive

However, collecting the figures and uploading the data is only half of the story. If I just settled for this, it would be a waste of time. I try to take note of the figures and be proactive. If I have a surplus, I cut some paddocks or if a deficit looks likely, I sow more fertiliser or bring in silage ground.

It is probably a little more difficult to work out what action to take on a beef and sheep farm. I have seven or eight different batches of cattle at grass and while I might be showing a surplus, I have to be careful not to cut too many paddocks from one batch of cattle as this could leave them short.

As a result, AgriNet is actually better suited to dairy farmers who have only one or two groups of cattle. They have a very simple system, and it is much easier to manage their grass.

It is a pity that AgriNet cannot make their system more suited to beef and sheep farmers, but I suppose it is a bit of a vicious circle.

Not many beef and sheep farmers measure grass, so AgriNet do not see the benefit in having a system to suit them. On the other hand, a lot of beef and sheep farmers do not grass measure because the system does not work for them.

Utilisation

Anyway, back to this year. It has been an excellent spring for grass utilisation but only average for grass growth. In particular, the cold nights have affected re-growth.

Paddocks with a good cover of grass are growing well but any areas that have been cut or grazed are very slow at coming back. It has left me wondering what to do. I have already cut some paddocks and my grass graph is currently showing a good surplus, so in theory, I should be cutting more.

However, I am a bit cautious as I always like to have a little bit of a fall-back in the system.

I always find the month of May to be a battle with grassland management and usually the grass wins.

Having said that, I am glad I have grass measuring on my side.

Even if you don’t want to take that job on, as a minimum, we should all get out and walk the grazing block regularly and see what is happening in the fields.

Grass is a cheap feed and well worth a little effort.