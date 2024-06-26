Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir was asked to have “further engagement with stakeholders”.

A report that sets out steps to address the growth of blue-green algae in Lough Neagh, has been updated by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir and is awaiting approval by the NI Executive at Stormont.

A first draft of the Lough Neagh action plan was discussed by ministers in the NI Executive earlier this month.

Speaking at Stormont on Tuesday, the Alliance MLA said he was asked to have “further engagement with stakeholders” before the report could be signed off. As a follow on, Minister Muir met farming and environmental groups last week, including the Ulster Farmers’ Union and the NI Agricultural Producers’ Association.

“I engaged with those organisations and received feedback. I will update the report and issue it to Executive colleagues,” he said.

Although the exact details of the report have not been published, it is widely expected to contain stricter rules around the use of phosphate fertiliser on farms.

Another likely outcome will be the development of a fertiliser database in NI, similar to what has recently been rolled out in the Republic of Ireland.

This requires all farmers to record details of the fertiliser they purchase, spread and store over the winter through an online portal.

On Tuesday, Minister Muir told MLAs there were “four pillars” to the report, namely education, investment/incentivisation, regulation and enforcement.

“I am disappointed that it looks unlikely that there will be an Executive meeting on Thursday to agree that report and action plan,” he said.

Between the upcoming general election and the NI Assembly going into summer recess, it remains unclear when the NI Executive could next meet to vote on the updated report.

Minister Muir said he would seek “urgent approval” by ministers if there is set to be a delay in signing off the plan.