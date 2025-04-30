The roll out of a new Sustainable Agriculture Programme (SAP) is a key focus for DAERA, however, the Farming with Nature package is the “immediate priority”, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said in response to a written MLA question.

The long term replacement for the Environmental Farming Scheme, a pilot Farming with Nature scheme is due to be launched at the 2025 Balmoral Show.

To facilitate that, relevant local legislation is to be made in May 2025 and amends current EU Rural Development regulations, including that commitments under the new scheme will be for up to seven years, rather than three years.

Sheep

As Farming with Nature and other schemes move towards delivery, it will create the opportunity for DAERA to look at a support scheme for sheep, added Minister Muir.

“I will ensure that resource is diverted to progress co-design work on sheep sector support including development and approval of policy, business case and any required legislation,” he told West Tyrone MLA Declan McAleer.