The intrusions at Dundonald House were reported to the PSNI in mid-March.

There have been multiple break-ins at DAERA’s former headquarters in Belfast over recent months, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has confirmed.

In response to a written question from East Belfast MLA Joanne Bunting, Minister Muir said the intrusions were reported to the PSNI in mid-March after videos of the break-ins appeared online.

“The unauthorised access to Dundonald House occurred outside of normal opening hours for the building and my department was not aware of the intrusion prior to the videos circulating on Tik Tok,” Minister Muir said.

He explained that Dundonald House was closed to all civil service staff in June 2023 due to “an emergency health and safety issue” and has been “fully vacated” since March 2025.

The Alliance MLA said that the Department of Finance (DoF) has been responsible for security arrangements in the building.

“Since the unauthorised access to the building, a range of additional physical security measures have been implemented. DoF has also confirmed that 24-hour on-site security has been put in place within the building,” Minister Muir said.