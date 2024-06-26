Representatives from the mushroom industry have warned that changes in government support could have dire consequences for growers in NI.

That support comes by way of grants available to producer organisations (POs) who can claim annual funding of up to 4.1% of turnover by way of a fruit and veg aid scheme. The scheme is a legacy of EU membership, with DAERA legally obliged to fund approved programmes.

However, the Department has proposed changing the legislation, which will mean any new funding beyond 2025 is at the discretion of the DAERA Minister.

Addressing the Stormont Agriculture committee last Thursday, John McArdle from the NI Mushroom Growers Association said there are only 12 growers left in NI, but the industry still employs over 700 people, generates £64m for the local economy and accounts for 40% of NI horticulture output.

All but one of the growers are members of a PO (Northway Mushrooms in NI or two POs headquartered in Britain).

McArdle pointed to the lack of support for the industry other than the funding for POs, which is generally worth around £1.6m per year. “Do away with it, you’re doing away with the mushroom industry,” he said.

He also urged MLAs to lobby government on the need to change the Seasonal Worker scheme, effectively extending visas from six months to two years. Given it takes up to 14 weeks to train pickers, the current six month scheme doesn’t work for local growers.

“I am seriously having to look at setting up in the south of Ireland because of the lack of support and the visa situation in the north,” said McArdle.