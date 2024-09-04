More bluetongue cases in England

There have been more outbreaks of bluetongue in southeast England over the past week, with the virus now confirmed in 41 animals, across 13 different farms.

The UK government has said there is “continued evidence of local transmission” of the BTV-3 strain of the virus. A disease control zone now covers the counties of Norfolk, Suffolk and Essex. In addition, Kent and east Sussex have been flagged by authorities as being “high-risk” areas.

Prior to 26 August 2024, there had been no cases of bluetongue in Britain since March 2024.

As a result, a ban on moving ruminants from Britain to Ireland, including NI, remains in place.

For exports to recommence, Britain needs to be deemed a bluetongue disease-free zone, which currently requires no cases to have occurred within the past 24 months.

Payments issued to 98% of BPS applicants

Payments under the Basic Payment Scheme (BPS) were issued to 98% of eligible applicants in NI on 2 September.

DAERA said the payments, which equate to £258.4m, were issued to 23,254 farmers on the first day of the 2024 payment run.

For the remaining applicants, BPS payments will be released following validation checks by the department.

At the same time last year, DAERA issued £291.3m to 23,420 farmers. Most of the difference is due to 9% of the direct payment pot being siphoned off to fund the Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme for 2024. Money for it is to be issued separately in March 2025.

UK to join Pacific trade group in December

The UK is set to join the Trans-Pacific trade partnership (CPTPP) on 15 December 2024. Peru was the final country to ratify the UK’s application to the 11-member group, which allows tariff-free access for most goods.

The British Meat Processors’ Association (BMPA), which represents UK abattoirs, said CPTPP membership “opens up some new opportunities” for meat exports.

“But the main export focus will stay firmly on our nearest, biggest and most high-value market in Europe, where we can sell offal at near double the price of other markets in CPTPP countries,” the BMPA said.

Agreement on vet medicines needed

Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir is pressing for the UK and EU to reach an agreement on the supply of veterinary medicines to NI.

The problem of long-term access to veterinary medicines in NI surrounds the requirement for products in NI to be EU approved under post-Brexit trade rules.

It is estimated that over 50% of veterinary medicines in NI come from Britain and do not meet the criteria, although a grace period for the rules is currently in place until the end of 2025.

During a meeting in Belfast last week, Minister Muir raised the issue with UK government ministers, including NI Secretary of State Hilary Benn.

“I acknowledge concerns arising as the end of the grace period on 31 December 2025 approaches and urged work to advance a Veterinary Medicines Agreement with the EU is progressed apace,” Minister Muir said.

Green watchdog criticises water plan delay

An environmental watchdog has raised concerns about a delay by DAERA in publishing new plans for water quality in NI.

The Office of Environmental Protection (OEP) said the River Basin Management Plans, which were due to be published in 2021, should be “strengthened and implemented without further delay”.

“These plans are important because they set out the objectives and measures needed to protect and improve waters,” maintained Natalie Prosser from the OEP.

ABP Angus Youth open for entries

The ABP Angus Youth Challenge is now open for entries from Year 11 students, aged 14 to 15.

Two to four students, representing their school, club or society, can enter the agri-skills competition, where they will gain hands-on experience in beef production and compete for Angus-cross calves valued at approximately £3,500.

Finalists rear their own calves, with guidance from CAFRE, while getting to retain the proceeds from the sale of the animals to ABP.

Interested teams are required to submit a video entry via the ABP Angus Youth Challenge website. A selection will then be invited to an event at Balmoral Park on 25 October, where a panel of judges will determine which teams progress to the finalist stage.

The overall winning team will receive £1,000 for their school or club.