Unionist parties defeated in battle over IRM

An attempt by former Agriculture Minister Michelle McIlveen to get recent legislation relating to the Identification, Registration and Movement (IRM) of animals in NI annulled, failed on Monday after it was voted down by non-Unionist MLAs.

The IRM legislation had been brought in last month, despite opposition from unionist MLAs given that it references EU Animal Health Law.

The legislation gives DAERA the legal power to enforce IRM rules, something officials have not had since 2021.

“This is very much a matter of principle, and I commend the motion to the House,” said McIlveen on Monday.

However, the motion was met with a robust response by Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir.

“This is perhaps one of the most irresponsible legislative motions to have been tabled in this mandate. Should they [the regulations] be annulled, […] we, NI plc, would be in the position of not having a legally enforceable livestock traceability regime,” he responded.

Legal challenge over NI farm carbon project

The establishment of a new Carbon Footprinting Project for NI farms has been delayed by a legal challenge, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

In response to a question from Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer, Minister Muir said the appointment of a carbon calculator for the new project is still ongoing.

Participation in the Carbon Footprinting Project is set to eventually become a requirement for all NI farmers who want to claim the new area-based Farm Sustainability Payment.

“A legal challenge was brought following the issue of the intent to award letter for the carbon calculator contract.

“As this is now the subject of legal proceedings, the Department is unable to comment further,” Minister Muir said.

Strong breeding sheep trade at local marts

There continues to be a lively trade for both springing and lambed ewes at local livestock marts.

At Ballymena on Monday, ewes with two lambs at foot sold to a top price of £360 and in-lamb ewes sold to £260.

Likewise, at a breeding sheep sale in Swatragh last week, ewes with lambs at foot sold to £372 for a Charollais-bred ewe with three lambs. Ewes with twins topped out at £355 and ewes with single lambs sold for up to £275.

The highest price paid for in-lamb ewes was £262/head for five Suffolk-cross ewes and in-lamb hoggets sold to £282/head for a pen of 11 Mules.

DAERA to fill top job

A recruitment process is underway for a permanent head of the food, farming and rural affairs group within DAERA.

The job is effectively the top farming job within the department and is currently being filled on a temporary basis by Martin McKendry.

The former CAFRE director took on the role last year, replacing Norman Fulton who had recently retired from the department. The job is advertised with an annual salary of £101,558 to £113,524, plus an employer pension contribution worth 34.2% of the salary.

Avoid blanket wormer use at lambing – expert

Ewes that have lost significant body condition in the run up to lambing are most likely to have lower immunity to roundworms around lambing time, an independent expert has said. Dr Nerys Wright said wormers should be targeted at these ewes to prevent a “spring rise” of worms in pasture which could impact lambs later in the season.

He advises farmers to avoid blanket treatments with anthelmintics across all ewes as this can increase the risk of parasites developing resistance to wormer products.

“Monitoring ewe body condition score is a practical management tool which can significantly reduce how many doses of wormer are administered to ewes during the lambing season,” said Dr Wright.

Another management tool is taking regular faecal egg counts samples from ewes in the lead up to lambing to help detect when the egg output begins to rise, and wormers may be needed.