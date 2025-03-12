Biosecurity is ‘second to none’ in NI poultry

The work done by farmers and the wider poultry industry to help prevent a widespread outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) in commercial poultry flocks has been praised by a senior DAERA veterinary official.

Providing an update on the latest disease situation to the Stormont Agriculture Committee last Thursday, Jim Blee from DAERA said the NI industry has kept HPAI at bay over the last three years, despite the disease pressure from wild birds.

“The department recognises and the minister (Andrew Muir MLA) recognises this as well; the poultry industry in general in NI are excellent – they are second to none in respect of the approaches that are taken in respect of biosecurity,” he said.

Since last November there have been 41 confirmed cases of HPA1 H5NI in England, compared to only four in NI. The first case this season in NI was at a nature reserve outside Magherafelt in early February. A control zone around that site has now been lifted. Since then, three other confirmed outbreaks have occurred in commercial poultry in the mid Ulster area. With over 110,000 birds culled at these NI sites to control spread of disease, the farmers involved will receive compensation from DAERA.

Other costs falling on the department include staff time, hiring of equipment, disposal of carcases etc.

“The detailed costs are not known at this stage,” confirmed Blee.