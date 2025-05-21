Transport law

DAERA is assessing the development of a new EU law on the welfare of animals in transport, a committee of MLAs has been told.

The EU regulation will eventually apply to livestock hauliers in NI and includes new rules on journey times. Neal Gartland from DAERA said the current draft proposal sets a maximum journey time of nine hours for animals going to slaughter and 21 hours for breeding or production animals.

Christopher Andrews from DAERA said the main live animal exports from NI include poultry to Bradford, cull sows to Essex and lambs to factories in the Republic of Ireland.

“We tend not to have a significant number of long-distance journeys, like movements from NI to say Spain or Italy. We just don’t have that level of exports anymore,” Andrews said.