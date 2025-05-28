Farm research body AgriSearch is developing a NAP farm impact calculator which is designed to help farmers assess the impact of the proposed measures on their business.

In an unprecedented move, leaders from across the NI agri-food industry have come together to write an open letter to Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir, highlighting concerns about the Nutrients Action Programme (NAP) consultation document.

In particular, the letter raises issues around the science being used to support proposed changes to the NAP, the lack of analysis of the economic impact of the proposals on farmers and inconsistencies between the NAP and other DAERA policies.

As a result, the signatories ask the minister to suspend the current public consultation process.

They go on to suggest that senior DAERA officials should instead work with industry leaders to develop proposals that find a balance between improving the environment and maintaining a viable agriculture industry.

AgriSearch

Meanwhile, farm research body AgriSearch is developing a NAP farm impact calculator which is designed to help farmers assess the impact of the proposed measures on their business.

It includes a calculation of farm organic nitrogen loading and the farm’s phosphorus (P) balance.

The calculator will be available for download from the AgriSearch website from Monday evening, just ahead of a webinar taking place at 8pm. The webinar will provide farmers with a practical guide on how to use the new tool.

Register via the AgriSearch website (www.agrisearch.org).