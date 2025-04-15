Receiving the blueprint, Minister Muir said this blueprint is the result of hard work, forward thinking and excellent collaboration by members of the TBPSG. / Philip Doyle

The TB partnership steering group has published its Blueprint for Bovine TB Eradication in Northern Ireland.

Minister for Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs Andrew Muir announced the document on Tuesday 15 April which aims to place Northern Ireland on a pathway towards eventual eradication of bovine TB, delivering significant benefits to people, animals and the environment.

Consisting of a broad range of industry, veterinary and wildlife stakeholders, the TB Partnership Steering Group (TBPSG) was established in January 2025.

Receiving the blueprint, Minister Muir said this blueprint is the result of hard work, forward thinking and excellent collaboration by members of the TBPSG.

“We cannot continue on the current path, change is required and this ambitious blueprint provides us with a clear and decisive way forward to finally setting Northern Ireland on the pathway to eradication,” he said.

“I would like to thank members for their extensive efforts in developing and agreeing the blueprint together, which helps identify the immediate priorities for action and the steps needed to put them in place.”

Blueprint

The group has agreed in full, that the issue of TB should be tackled in Northern Ireland through three broad thematic areas: people, cattle and wildlife.

The blueprint and details of the TBPSG membership can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs website.

Chief Veterinary Officer and Chair of the TBPSG Brian Dooher said that it includes immediate actions which must progress and also provides a roadmap of medium and longer-term eradication of the disease.

“In the foreword, the TBPSG noted that the blueprint is founded on the principle that eradicating this disease requires a unified, multisectoral approach,” he added.

“It acknowledges where further engagement and assessment is needed and recognises that eradication will take time but provides the framework where eradication of bTB can now be realistically advanced.”

Read more

‘Outdated’ caps on valuations after TB must be increased - ICSA

Beef prices could be hit by new TB proposals

EU animal disease strategy ‘not fit for purpose’ – MEP