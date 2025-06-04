The plants are still pulling prices this week, with quotes typically at 630p for U-3 grading steers and 634p for the same grade of heifers.

Those quotes are down 10p/kg on last week and it is a similar scenario for actual deals on offer, with farmers reporting prices starting around the 650p/kg mark this week.

However, the prices paid being quoted by the Livestock and Meat Commission (LMC) suggest there are even better deals on offer.

Last week, the LMC reported the average price paid for U3 cattle was 669.7p/kg. While that was down 8p/kg on the previous week, it was still 30p/kg ahead of base quotes from the factories. U3 heifers averaged 669.6p/kg, down 6.7p/kg. Across all steers, prices were back 6.9p to average 660p/kg, with heifers down 6.8p to average 659.2p/kg.

Those NI prices remain behind what is being paid in Britain, although the gap has closed substantially in the last couple of weeks.

The prices paid for U-3 grading steers in Britain last week were down 11.6p to average 678p/kg. The same grade of heifers were down 14p to average 681.5p/kg. Prices paid in Scotland have dipped below 700p/kg for the first time since late March.

With prices coming down in Britain, there is no incentive to ship cattle from NI for direct slaughter. No NI cattle have been moved to Britain since mid-April.

The trade in cattle coming into NI from the Republic of Ireland for slaughter in the last week in May was 260 head, the highest it has been in six weeks. Trade in the opposite direction was only 35 head.

Marts

Despite downward pressure on factory prices, strong prices continue to be paid in marts. In Markethill, heavy bullocks at 618kg made £2,500/head. Next best was 708kg at £2,700 and 632kg at £2,400.

Cows

Fat cow quotes at the plants are also easing, with a best of 534p for an O+ cow.

The average price paid in the last week in May for an R3 cow was 578.3p/kg, while an O3 cow was at 551.3p. Across all cows slaughtered last week, prices averaged 516.3p/kg, down 3.6p on the previous week.

NI sheep: rising prices for spring lamb

Spring lambs in the marts have bounced back in price, with bids ringside up by from 45p to 70p/kg or from £10 to £15/head.

Some plants are keeping their cards close to their chest and are not publicising quotes. Others are at 710p/kg.

In Gortin, top price per head was £170 for 28kg, (607p kg) and per kg was 751p for 21.9kg at £164.50.

In Kilrea, 850 head were a strong trade, making from 700p to 767p/kg, up by 60p on last week. The 767p was for 21kg at £161, with 762p for 21kg at £160, with a run from 732p to 760p/kg. Hoggets at 29kg made £190.

In Markethill, a very strong trade had 660 spring lambs making 680p to 737p/kg, up by 70p on last week. Heavier lambs sold to 671p/kg for 24.3kg at £163, with 667p for 24kg at £160.

In Saintfield, a big show of 955 lambs made from 690p to 742p/kg, up by 45p/kg or £10/head. Texels at 26kg made £169, with 25kg at £167. There was a big run from £151 to £164/head for weights from 21kg to 24kg.

In Ballymena, cross-channel buyers helped the trade, with 721p paid for 21kg, £158, and 720p for 20kg, £150.

Fat ewes

In Gortin, fat ewes made from £144 to a top of £196.

In Markethill, 380 culls sold to a top of £236. The main demand for good ewes was from £160 to £230, with plainer ewes from £120 to £150 each.

In Saintfield, ewes sold to a top of £250, with a big run from £170 to £232.