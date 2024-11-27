DAERA is exploring options for a sheep scheme which is not based on headage payments.

There is “limited additional scope” for a new headage payment for sheep in NI, Agriculture Minister Andrew Muir has said.

Speaking at Stormont on Monday, Minister Muir pointed out that World Trade Organisation (WTO) rules mean only 17% of farm support can go to coupled schemes which are directly linked to output.

In NI, there is already a Beef Carbon Reduction Scheme and Protein Crops Scheme, plus there are plans for a new Suckler Cow Scheme to start in January 2025.

It means there is likely to be little leftover funding for a sheep headage payment, or else payment rates for all the coupled schemes will need to reduce to free up the funds needed.

“Under WTO requirements, there is limited additional scope for the introduction of a payment per animal or ewe,” Minister Muir said.

New sheep scheme

However, DAERA staff are exploring options for a sheep scheme which is not based on headage payments and will therefore not need to be funded from the 17% coupled payment budget.

“I have asked officials to explore opportunities for a sheep scheme on a per-farm basis rather than a per-animal or per-ewe basis.

We are trying our best to look forward to see what we can provide,” Minister Muir said.

The comments were made during a debate tabled by Sinn Féin MLA Declan McAleer.

The motion highlighted that Basic Payment Scheme cuts are being used to fund new schemes which are not available to all farmers, especially upland sheep farms.

In his remarks, Minister Muir said 62% of farm businesses in NI that have sheep also have cattle, so these farms will be able to avail of new suckler and beef schemes.

“There are around 2,800 farms with approximately 220,000 breeding ewes, representing 11% of the total sheep population, which will be unable to avail themselves of support under the beef schemes,” he said.