Enzootic abortion is the most common infectious cause of reproductive loss in sheep.

A study into different dose rates of a new vaccine to prevent enzootic abortion in sheep has produced promising results.

In trials, scientists at the Moredun Research Institute assessed the new COMC vaccine which is not yet commercially available to farmers.

In previous studies, the vaccine was administered to ewes as two shots three weeks apart.

However, the latest research trialled the COMC vaccine as a single shot and at lower concentrations.

The results from the study, which have been published in the scientific journal Animals, show “no significant differences” between the various treatments.

“The vaccine can be administered as a single inoculation and at a lower dose without compromising efficacy,” the research paper reads.

The Moredun scientists state that further studies should now be undertaken to assess if the dose can be reduced even further while maintaining effectiveness.

“This will help in keeping production costs at a reasonable price to ensure its potential future commercial viability,” the researchers said.

At present, there are two different types of vaccines available to sheep farmers for preventing enzootic abortion in ewes. Enzootic abortion, which is caused by bacteria, is the most common infectious cause of reproductive loss in sheep.

The vaccines that are currently available are effective and come in “live” and “inactivated” forms. However, Moredun scientists said initial studies found the new COMC vaccine “was determined to be more efficacious and safer” than existing vaccines.