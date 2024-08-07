In Ballymena Mart on Saturday, the annual sale of Suffolk Cheviots saw 2,764 hoggets sell to an average price of £241. \ Houston Green

The first sales of breeding sheep to be held in NI this season saw record high prices paid for stock.

It represents a huge jump of £53 compared to last year’s sale average and is £38 higher than the previous record average of £203, which was seen in 2022. Similarly, the sale average for ewe lambs rose by £31, to hit a new record high of £149.

On Monday evening in Ballymena, the strong trade continued, with hoggets selling to £240 and ewe lambs making up to £152. Store lambs remain a very brisk trade, with a top price of £119.50 paid at the sale.

Last Friday, James Alexander’s on-farm sale near Randalstown saw an average price of £283.50 for hoggets, which is up £41.50 on last year. His annual sale of breeding sheep saw ewe lambs average £240, which is £16 higher than 2023 levels.

Robust

Record prices for breeding stock are being driven by a very robust, fat lamb trade.

Quotes from local factories moved upwards again this week, with 610p/kg and 620p/kg on offer.

At the top end of the trade, there are reports of 650p/kg for heavy lambs that are being paid to the 21kg weight limit.

Payments to the 22kg weight limits are available at two NI abattoirs this week and all local factories are expected to start paying to the heavier weight limit from next week.

However, sources indicate that most lambs are still killing out below 21kg, so the heavier weight limit does not always translate into more money.

The mart trade remains strong and is keeping the pressure on local factories. Heavy lambs over 25kg half weight were still making north of £150 in the live ring this week.

Exporters are driving the trade with DAERA figures showing 11,421 lambs have been sent to Britain for direct slaughter so far this year. It compares to just 280 lambs during the same period in 2023.

Likewise, exports to the Republic of Ireland (ROI) for direct slaughter are up by 12,306 head or 7% year-on-year, with 182,703 lambs from NI killed in ROI factories up to the end of July.

Throughput at NI factories is down by 37,120 head, or 14%, so far this year, with 229,675 sheep slaughtered in local abattoirs over the first seven months of 2024.