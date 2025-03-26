The board of Red Tractor has outlined the actions it will take in response to the recommendations made in an independent review of UK farm assurance schemes, published in January 2025.

That review was commissioned in response to the backlash Red Tractor received from farmers after it announced plans to introduce new environmental standards into farm assurance schemes, without fully consulting scheme members. The independent review made nine main recommendations, including that there was an urgent need to simplify standards in assurance schemes and reduce inspections on farms consistently compliant with rules.

Other recommendations covered issues such as using technology to reduce the inspection burden on farms, ensuring farmers are properly represented on internal Red Tractor structures and the need for lifetime farm assurance in beef and lamb schemes.

Changes

Responding to the review, Red Tractor said it has already started work on looking at existing standards and identifying future changes. It will also look at inspection frequencies on low-risk farms, review the structure of sector boards and consult with the Ulster Farmers’ Union to gain a better understanding of farming in NI.

On the thorny issue of lifetime farm assurance, the board of Red Tractor said it remained a clear objective for beef and lamb, but “other recommendations are considered a priority at this stage”.

Turning point

Commenting on the independent review, Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley, said it was a turning point for farm assurance in the UK.

“Red Tractor has begun work to streamline standards, improve audit efficiency and embrace new technology, all of which should reduce the audit burden for farmers.

“The scheme will also focus on improving how it communicates, particularly with farmers and growers,” he said.