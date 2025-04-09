This Angus male, born 17 April 2023, weighed 606kg and made £2,140, 354p/kg.

Last Friday’s cattle sale at Rathfriland Mart saw the “hottest trade ever”, auctioneer Stephen Redmond confirmed to the Irish Farmers Journal.

In the calf ring, prices paid for bulls up to seven months old peaked at £1,390 for an Angus, while Angus heifer calves sold to £950, £850 and £690/head.

Younger calves topped at £530 for a Simmental, £520 for a Belgian Blue, with Angus calves to £510. Dropped calves were around the £350 to £450 mark for males and females.

After the younger calves some dairy maiden heifers went through the ring, with a Holstein making £1,450, while some Fleckvieh animals made £1,440.

A packed ringside at ring one saw the strong prices continue into the afternoon. Male weanlings peaked at £1,900, 375p/kg, for a 506kg Limousin, followed by £1,850, 440p/kg for a 420kg Angus and £1,820, 406p/kg for a 448kg Limousin.

Weanling heifers topped out at £1,520, 386p/kg for a 394kg Limousin, with £1,500, 380p/kg paid for a 394kg Simmental and £1,500, 355p/kg, for a 422kg Angus.

Fat cows sold to £1,920, 306p/kg, for a 626kg Friesian and £1,620, 273p/kg for a 594kg Limousin. Across forward stores, any heifer or bullock over 550kg was breaking the £2,000 barrier. Heifers peaked at £2,650, 407p/kg, for a 650kg Simmental, followed by £2,350, 377p/kg, for a 622kg Salers and £2,350, 369p/kg, for a 636kg Charolais.

Bullocks topped out at £2,650, 384p/kg, for a 690kg Limousin, with £2,550, 400p/kg, paid for a 636kg Limousin and £2,440, 423p/kg, for a 576kg Limousin.

This Angus male, born 9 March 2024, weighed 460kg and sold for £1,950, 424p/kg.

This Holstein male, born 29 July 2024 and weighing 410kg, sold for £1,200, 293p/kg.

This April 2023-born Hereford male, weighed 566kg and sold for £2,250, 398p/kg.

This Limousin heifer, born 2 March 2024, weighed, 380kg and sold for £1,320, 412p/kg.

This Blonde heifer, born 2 April 2024, weighed 452kg and sold for £1,860, 412p/kg.

These two Fleckvieh heifers were born 27 December 2023 and sold for £1,440 each.

This December 2024 born Angus heifer weighed 154kg and sold for £640, 416/kg.

This June-born 2024 male Shorthorn weighed 330kg and sold for £1,340, 406p/kg.

This February 2024 Limousin female, weighed 322kg and sold for £1,090, 339p/kg.

These Blue heifers, born January 24, weighed an average of 300kg, sold for £1,080, 356p/kg.