Crawford suggested plunge dipping would be the most effective treatment in most cases. \ Donal O' Leary

A new scheme to test and treat for sheep scab should be rolled out across NI, a committee of MLAs has been told.

Speaking at Stormont last week, local vet Paul Crawford explained that scab can easily spread between neighbouring flocks, as well as through livestock movements.

“Without some central grouping co-ordinating the treatment and testing, it becomes very difficult. You end up chasing your tail if you try to address the problem individually,” he said.

Crawford is pressing for an eradication scheme to be rolled out in NI, similar to what is being delivered in Wales at present. He wants DAERA to help fund the scheme and provide details of livestock movements to trace the origins of scab outbreaks.

“Let us deal with the farmers, because farmers don’t like dealing with officials from government. That is part of the problem,” he said.

MLAs were told a budget “close to £1m per year” would be needed initially, but the funding requirement would fall as disease levels reduce.

Crawford suggested plunge dipping would be the most effective treatment in most cases, although he dismissed the suggestion that compulsory dipping for all farms should be re-introduced.

Problem

“We need to work out where the problem is and work with the farmers who have a genuine problem.

“We should leave the other 98% alone and not force them to put chemicals all over their sheep and into the environment,” he said.

He explained that the problem with relying on injectable wormers to treat scab is it presents an opportunity for both internal parasites and scab-causing mites to become resistant.

“I have been on farms where I 100% believe the sheep were treated correctly [with injectable wormers] and I was still able to pick live mites off them,” Crawford said.