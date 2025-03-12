A farmer who is currently in the middle of a dispute with DAERA has warned anyone thinking of applying to the Young Farmers Payment, to take expert advice from their local agricultural consultant.

The farmer, who wishes to remain unnamed until his issue is resolved, said he had brought his son in as head of holding of a farm business previously set up by his father.

That has led to an investigation into how separate this business is from his own farm business and ultimately resulted in payments being withheld.

“I don’t want someone to get into the mess I got into. It has been an absolute minefield,” the farmer said.