The number of cattle removed as reactors at bovine TB tests has hit another record high in NI.

In the six months to the end of June, data published by DAERA shows there were 9,269 reactor animals, up over 22% on the same period in 2023.

Across a dataset that goes back to the early 2000s, the next highest total was recorded in 2017, when 7,715 reactors were found at TB tests. The lowest total over the same six-month period was in 2010, when there were 3,233 reactors.

Annual herd incidence, which is a measure of the number of new breakdown herds out of the total that tested, stood at 10.26% in June 2024. That herd incidence figure has generally sat at over 10% since 2022.

Of the individual animals presented for testing, 1.1% have reacted positively over the last 12 months. However, there is a significant range dependent on Divisional Veterinary Office (DVO). The highest animal incidence continues to be seen in the area covered by Enniskillen DVO, followed by Newry, Newtownards and Omagh.

ROI data

Meanwhile, the latest TB figures from the Republic of Ireland also show disease rates heading in the wrong direction.

In the 12 months to the beginning of September 2024, reactor numbers are up 38% on the same period in 2023, to stand at 36,043 head.

Annual herd incidence rate is now at a 15-year high of just over 5.5%, although that is still around half of what is currently being seen in NI.

