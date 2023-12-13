Finished cattle are in short supply across Northern Ireland, boosting prices as a result. / Philip Doyle

Beef finishers are in a stronger position to negotiate on price, as limited supplies of prime cattle leave factory agents anxious for stock.

Base quotes have increased by 4p/kg to 452p/kg for U-3 grading animals, benefitting farmers selling cattle through native breed schemes.

On other cattle, farmers indicate 474p/kg is being freely offered for prime steers and heifers, with reports of deals at the upper-end of the market close to 480p/kg.

Cull cows have also seen greater appetite, although prices are only marginally higher, with deals between 335p and 340p/kg for R grades.

Lambs

Base quotes for fat lambs are holding firm at 535p/kg, but there are multiple deals on price and carcase weight available, depending on lamb quality and numbers offered for sale.

Deals of 550p/kg are common place, payable to 22kg, with reports of 540p/kg and 545p/kg on offer at higher carcase weight limits of 22.5kg. There have been isolated reports of heavy lambs suited to butcher and wholesale outlets being paid to 23kg.

However, prices at NI plants lag well behind abattoirs in Britain, where lambs are approaching 590p/kg payable to 22kg.

In the Republic of Ireland, lambs are freely making €6.70/kg to 23kg deadweight, which equates to a sterling price in the region of 570p/kg.

