Beef prices are hardening as supplies of shed-finished cattle continue to tighten across NI.

With factory agents much more active for stock, farmers with cattle to sell indicate a range of deals being offered to secure numbers.

However, while cattle are in demand, most reports indicate that deals are generally similar to last week or possibly have only increased by around 2p/kg.

Instead of paying higher prices, factories are offering free haulage, as well as waiving penalties on carcase weight and out-of-spec animals to entice farmers into selling.

Where cattle are moving to slaughter this week, most reports indicate 484p and 486p/kg is widely available, with young bulls on 478p and 480p/kg.

Cull cows are moving at prices of 390p to 400p/kg for young animals, easing back to 370p/kg for older and plainer suckler types.

Lambs

Quotes on fat lambs remain on 550p to 560p/kg, but with the mart trade showing signs of improved demand, deals of 570p to 580p/kg have been paid to keep pace.

Live exporters remain active for heavy lambs above 25kg half-weight and at sales held earlier this week, prices from £130 to £140 were common.

