A report presented to parliamentarians at Westminster on Tuesday has urged the UK government to put in place legislation to effectively ensure British farmers are not undermined by imports produced to lower animal welfare standards.

The report, produced by animal welfare campaigners, points out that of 88 trading partners which can currently, or soon will be able to export tariff-free animal products to the UK, 95% have lower animal welfare standards than those expected of local farmers.

“The UK is effectively outsourcing animal cruelty, with already high numbers of farmed animals suffering overseas for the UK market,” reads the report.

Examples used are battery cages in egg production and sow stalls within the pig industry.

In broiler production, a number of countries have no stocking rate restrictions in housing, while in sheep, there is the practice of mulesing used in Australia to help prevent flystrike.

Trade deals

The report also points out that lower welfare imports are likely to increase on the back of new trade agreements with the likes of India, the US and Mexico. In the US, most States still allow battery cages and sow stalls, while there are ongoing animal welfare implications around why it needs to wash chicken in chlorine.

“Additionally, antibiotic use per animal in US farming averages five times higher than in the UK, with particularly stark differences in cattle,” states the report.

In their recommendations, the report authors argue that extending UK animal welfare standards to imports would also meet the expectations of the general public.