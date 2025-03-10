Liscolvin Wallace, overall Angus champion, which sold for €5,000, exhibited by Martin Garvey, with John Gormley.

The Midland and Western Livestock Improvement Society held its second sale of the year at the showgrounds in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday, with Angus, Charolais and Limousin bulls and heifers on offer.

Making up the bulk of the entries was the Angus breed, with 35 bulls and five heifers catalogued, followed by just three Limousin bulls and 19 Charolais.

Prices peaked at €5,000 on three occasions for two Angus bulls and one Charolais.

Leading the Angus trade was the overall champion Liscolvin Wallace, exhibited by Co Roscommon breeder Martin Garvey.

This September 2023-born bull is homebred on both sides of his pedigree, sired by Liscolvin S Esmerica going back to a Bunlahy John G ET-bred cow.

Dairy beef index

He went to auction with a five-star dairy beef index (DBI) of €128 and a four-star terminal index of €92.

Auctioneer Francis McGowan dropped the hammer on the champion to a buyer from Co Meath.

Cloonmurray Wham, which sold for the joint-highest price of €5,000, exhibited by Michael Doorley.

Selling for the same price of €5,000 was the second-prizewinner Cloonmurray Wham, brought out by Co Roscommon breeder Michael Doorley.

This powerful November 2023-born bull is a son of the homebred sire Cloonmurray Underdog, while his mother is a daughter of Dovea Genetics' Stouphill Bomber T182.

He carries a five-star terminal index of €109 and a five-star DBI of €137, along with a carcase weight figure of +16.7kg. Securing this well-made young bull was a pedigree breeder from Co Mayo.

Charolais trade

Topping the Charolais trade at €5,000 was Aughlin Unbeatable ET, exhibited Brendan Flynn from Co Leitrim.

A son of the great CF 52, Unbeatable goes back to a Pirate-bred dam and displayed a four-star terminal index of €134, as well as carrying one copy of the Q204X myostatin gene. He sold to a herd in Northern Ireland.

Aughlin Unbeatable ET exhibited by Brendan Flynn, reserve champion Charolais, which sold for €5,000.

Judge Martin O'Connor awarded the overall Charolais championship to Lissergool Usher, exhibited by Padraic and Ciara Timon from Co Roscommon.

This stylish 18-month-old bull is sired by Teevo Jacques and out of a Drumcar Hercules-bred dam. Despite attracting a lot of interest in the sale ring, he left unsold at €6,500.

Lissergool Usher, overall Charolais champion, exhibited by Padraic and Ciara Timon.

Local breeder Paddy Farrell received €4,900 from a Co Sligo suckler farmer for his Limousin bull Sheemore Ultrabull.

This rising two-year-old bull is a son of Ewdenvale Ivor and displayed a five-star replacement index of €142, along with below-average calving figures on beef cows and heifers.

Overall, 32 out of the 41 bulls on offer sold to an average of €3,729, resulting in a clearance rate of 78%.

Just one heifer traded on the day - the Angus champion Clooncarne Vanessa, exhibited by Tom Mulligan from Co Leitrim, which sold for €3,000. This classy 28-month-old heifer is a daughter of Fordel Lockdown.

Pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal to read the full story.