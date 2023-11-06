Hurricane Ravenelle, an August 2020 born heifer sired by Ampertaine Elgin out of a Willodge Vantastic Dam for Daire O’Meara who topped the 2022 sale at €5,000.

The Clare Limousin Club will host its second annual Pedigree Heifer Sale in Sixmilebridge Mart, Co Clare on Friday evening, 17 November.

This year's sale is set to be bigger and better than the inaugural event last year, with 37 of the finest females to go under the hammer. Last year's sale saw an impressive top price of €5,000 for Daire O’Meara’s Elgin-cross Wilodge Vantasic heifer, Hurricane Ravenelle.

The sale, which is set to kick off at 7pm on Friday evening will also see a Mega Moo Draw take place, with information on the limited amount of tickets available on the club's Facebook page.

The heifers in the sale are sired by some of the breed's top sires including; Gamin, TVR, Godolphin, Plumtree Fantastic, Cerberus, Lexicon and Lodge Hamlet to name but a few.

All roads lead to Sixmilebridge Mart on Friday, 17 November.