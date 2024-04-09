John and Jack O'Callaghan from Bandon, Co Cork, with their male champion Mountfarna Gulliver that sold for €4,000 at the IHFA premier bull sale. /Shanon Kinahan

It's been a busy few days for pedigree breeders around the country

They travelled to shows and sales all over for some of the finest sales we've seen in quite some time.

Take a look back at some of the highlights from the last week here.

In pictures

Luddenmore Viktor from the herd of Dr Michael Sheahan sold for the top price of €4,250 at the Munster Angus Breeders premier sale in Kilmallock.

Auctioneer Robert Hunt from Co Tipperary selling at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

At the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Richard O'Beirne at the ILCS premier show and sale. /Shanon Kinahan

Eoin Lynch, Max Leahy and Alan Minehane with Angus champion Droumdaniel Mr Sherlock Y135 that sold for €3,500 at the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club annual premier pedigree bull sale in Bandon Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

Robert and Edwin Jones at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Paul Sykes from Ballyhaunis, Co Mayo, in the sales ring at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan

PJ Smith leads the junior champion Ballyline U-10839 at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Donal O'Riordan with reserve champion Inchisine Venom that sold for €4,700 at the Munster Aberdeen Angus Breeders Club annual premier pedigree bull sale in Bandon Mart. /Shanon Kinahan

Mary Sykes and Maria Hester watching on at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Conor Melvin with Ashbury Bondi that sold for the top price of €3,500 at the Salers Cattle Society spring show and sale in Gort. /Shanon Kinahan

Peter, Lilly, Ava and April Cooke at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Cathal O'Meara with Shane McKiernan's third-prizewinner Drumcarbin Undertaker 2 that sold for €4,500 at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Paul Fahy leading the reserve champion Rutland Toby at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Daniel O'Leary, Ursula Forrest, Billy Nickelson and Willie Sheehan with the Friesian champion Glenny King 2311 that sold for €3,250. /Shanon Kinahan

Michael Mollloy of the Moyclare Hereford herd exhibiting at the IHBS spring show and sale in Nenagh. /Shanon Kinahan

Dennis Barrett from Co Cork was the auctioneer for the IHFA premier sale in Kilmallock on Wednesday. /Shanon Kinahan

William Smith from Oldcastle, Co Meath, leading his senior champion Milbrook Terence ET that sold for €17,000 at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan

Rickey Barrett, Marie McInerney, Rachel and Emma McNamara, Claire and Bill Hannon, Lena McNamara, Michael McNamara and Richard Hamillton with the champion, reserve champion and honourable mention heifer winners at the premier heifer sale in Kilmallock. /Shanon Kinahan

Auctioneer George Candler at the ILCS spring premier show and sale. / Shanon Kinahan