The Northern Ireland Charolais club held its first sale of 2025 at Swatragh Livestock Mart on Friday last.

Trade started where it left off last autumn, with a cracking demand for the 36 Charolais bulls and four Charolais heifers presented for sale on the day.

When the sale was completed, 84% of the bulls on offer had found new homes, selling to an average of £5,666 (€7,203), with two of the small offering of Charolais heifers averaging £3,727 (€4,737).

Phenotype focus

What was noticeable from the sale was buyers focusing on phenotype over indices, as many of the highest-priced bulls displayed below-average calving figures and breed average indices across terminal and replacement.

The sale leader came in the form of Fymore Unbeatable, exhibited by Sean Francis McCaughey from Augher, Co Tyrone.

He was the pick of Eamon Nugent, who secured Unbeatable for a sum of 9,600gns (€12,204).

A son of the Irish-bred AI sire Killimore In Time and a Fury Action-bred dam, this September 2023-born bull carries two copies of the F94L profit gene.

Despite displaying a calving ease figure of -11.1, the second-prizewinner attracted significant interest in the sale ring before finding his new home with Mr Nugent.

Coolnaslee bull

Will Shortt from Woodpark, Co Tyrone, realised the second-highest price of the evening of 9,300gns (€11,823) for Coolnaslee Unit.

Purchased as a calf at the Coolnaslee dispersal in 2023, Unit was awarded the reserve senior male championship in the pre-sale show by judge Andrew Ewing.

Sired by Coolnaslee Pingpong and out of Coolnaslee Nellie, this June 2023-born bull carries one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes.

A calving ease figure of -9.0 did not deter Sean Doonan who had the last call on the reserve senior male champion.

Selling at 9,000gns (€11,442) was the overall junior male champion Brogher Unit, which caught the eye of purchaser Gordin Mackie.

Brought out by Trevor Phair from Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh, this Grinshill Roger son goes back to a Blelack Digger-bred dam and offered a positive calving ease figure of +4.9 and a terminal index value of +62.

Just over 16 months old, he carries one copy of the F94L and Q204X myostatin genes.

Trading at 7,500gns (€9,535) was the intermediate and overall champion Glassdrummond Uber, exhibited by Peter Vallely from Co Armagh.

This classy, soft-fleshed bull went to auction having won the senior male championship at the Northern Ireland future stars calf show in 2024.

Homebred on both sides, he is a son of Glassdrummond Rudolph and Glassdrummond Pippa. Breed average on most traits, he carries one copy of both the F94L and Q204X genes and was the choice lot of Richard Beattie.

David Connolly and family from Co Down parted company with Brigadoon Umbria for 7,200gns (€9,153).

Sired by Brigadoon Sorrento, his mother Brigadoon Palermo goes back to a line of females which came from the Royal herd in Co Cork.

Like many of the high sellers, Umbria is negative on calving ease and carries one copy of the Q204X muscle gene. He was wrapped up by Tony Harley for his suckler enterprise.

For a full report from the sale, pick up a copy of this week's Irish Farmers Journal.