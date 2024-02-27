On this week's Young Stock Podcast, Niall Canning from Rosses Point in Co Sligo joins Shanon Kinahan to talk all things farming, football and finding a lifelong passion in showing cattle.

Niall is a seasoned show man, an ex-county footballer with a new-found love for running and a school teacher among many other things.

Niall is a wealth of knowledge and in this podcast he talks about the trials and tribulations that go along with farming, the many rewarding days on the show circuit, gives plenty of advice to young farmers and even gets a few facts on the record in our quick-fire round.

Listen below: