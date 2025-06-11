Free lactation crate at Teagasc pig unit. The sow has the ability to turn around and interact with the piglets more than in a standard crate. \ Teagasc

There is no difference in mortality rates between traditional farrowing crates and free lactation crates, Teagasc research has shown.

The research, originally conducted between 2018 and 2020, compared the two systems through sow behaviour and health, and piglet growth.

The group found there was higher mortality from crushing in free lactation pens, but there were more deaths from piglets failing to thrive in conventional crates.

Teagasc senior researcher Dr Keelin O’Driscoll explained how the newer alternative worked.

“We called them free lactation crates, not free farrowing crates because the sow is still confined in-crate when she farrows. We brought them into the pen and left the side of the crate open, so they had a few days to acclimatise to being in the pen.

“When we noticed milk let down start, that’s when we closed in the sides of the crates, so they couldn’t turn around anymore. Then they had their piglets and we kept the crate closed for three days, giving the piglets a chance to suckle the sow and get their colostrum.”

Production

The Teagasc pig unit, opened in 2016, included farrowing pens that were similar to traditional crates. However, the pens were slightly bigger and were able to open out, allowing the sows to turn around.

Other advantages of the free lactation crates found in the study were that piglets gained weight better after weaning and made it to slaughter earlier.

“There will be a steep learning curve. Farrowing crates are in use for such a long time that most stock people in this country don’t have any experience of sows being loose during lactation,” added O’Driscoll.

“[The Teagasc pig farm manager] did find them useful for gilts that had never been in the farrowing rooms before. If they were finding it difficult to get a gilt into the regular crates, they’d walk into the bigger crates much more easily. You’d hope there are some practical advantages for the farmers as well.”

Space

The main drawback to the free lactation system is the additional space requirements. A standard farrowing crate, which has a lifespan of 20 to 25 years, is around 4m2, however, researchers in Norway have found pigs perform better with a space of 6.5m2, which includes a 1.2m2 creep area for the piglets.

The Department of Agriculture opened the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Scheme (TAMS 3) in January. These grants, which cover 40% of costs to a maximum level of €500,000, include free farrowing housing and free farrowing penning in existing houses, which support farmers’ compliance with welfare legislation.

Teagasc principal research officer Dr Laura Boyle said conventional farrowing crates have arguably become defunct due to larger litter sizes.

“The existing farrowing accommodation is past its sell-by date because the associated pens were designed for smaller litters.

“The number of piglets has increased more than the number of teats as well, so there’s a lot more fighting between piglets for access to the udder compared to if there was an equal number of piglets and teats. Such disruptions also cause discomfort for the sow increasing the risk that she will potentially crush more piglets.”

Legislation

Teagasc is currently funding a Fit to Farrow Free project, led by Dr Boyle, with the aim of supporting the pig industry’s journey towards free farrowing.

Free lactation pens are considered an interim step, and the project will develop protocols for the management of sows in such systems in the coming years.

Meanwhile, as recently as May 2023, the European Commission reaffirmed its plans to phase out farrowing crates for more welfare-friendly systems for sows and piglets.

“The industry is screaming out for advice and guidance in this area, and the animal welfare advocacy groups want free farrowing in line with the ‘End the cage age’ petition, so it is a highly contentious issue,” added Boyle.

“Nevertheless, any farmers that converted to free lactation systems, say they would never go back [to farrowing crates] even though there was so much fear about it,” she said.

“In general, stock people prefer to be able to interact with animals, they express behaviours that make the job more interesting. It’s a more natural way to keep an animal.”

No quick fix to stop tail biting – Teagasc

Pig farmers must follow a step-by-step approach to stop tail biting, according to Teagasc.

Routine tail-docking is illegal in the European Union, however, there is an exception on farms with a risk of tail biting.

Teagasc has investigated tail biting on pig farms since 2014. More recently it researched suitable enrichment to stop pigs from tail biting.

By law, farmers must provide pigs with enrichment and it is recommended this is loose organic material like straw or hay. Teagasc research found most pigs in Ireland were given metal chains or hard rubber toys to play with.

Teagasc’s Dr Keelin O’Driscoll researched a lower stocking density with racks of destructible items like hay, straw, or paper, which proved successful at lowering tail-biting risks.

In addition, she provided more feeding space as competition for access to feed can trigger this behaviour.

O’Driscoll said: “There are a few countries where pigs aren’t being docked, Finland being one of them. What the farmers there consider most important when it comes to tail biting risk is usually associated with nutrition; really balanced feed, allowing all the pigs to feed at the same time and regular feeding times.

“The idea is that some risks will be identified, the farmer will address one or two of them, then try again to see if it can be done without docking and if it doesn’t work, then they’ll have to have another risk assessment to see what else is wrong. Step-by-step they can work towards the entire farm not being docked.”