The planning application regarded the construction of a new pig fattening unit, an effluent tank and associated works at a piggery in Tipperary. / Donal O'Leary

The proposed construction of a new pig-fattening shed on an existing piggery at Rosderra Farms, Barnlough, Bansha, Co Tipperary, has been appealed for decision by an Bord Pleanála.

An application for permission to carry out the planned development was submitted by Rosderra to Tipperary County Council in March 2024, with this application also seeking permission for an effluent tank and associated ancillary works relating to the proposed shed.

A submission on the application was received by Tipperary County Council in March 2024 from serial planning objector Peter Sweetman.

This submission laid out four areas Sweetnam said the planned development must be assessed against, with these including the Water Framework Directive, the Planning and Development Act 2000 and the Habitats Directive.

Sweetman also claimed in his observations that a similar case handled by an Bord Pleanála had required the submission of a Natura Impact Statement, a construction management plan and a nutrient management plan detailing all landspreading areas currently associated with the farm.

Assessment

His observations to the council stated that in Sweetnam’s view, as the piggery is within the zone of influence of the Lower River Suir Special Area of Conservation (SAC), an appropriate assessment is required before permission could be granted.

A further submission was made by an Bord Pleanála by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in May 2024, which stated that the application documents and drawing did not outline how slurry and wash water from the new house will be managed on site.

The EPA noted a European Commission implementing decision from 2017 which cites “specific requirements in relation to the installation of new pig housing and associated tanks and/or leak detection units”, as well as methods to be applied to manage odour on new and existing pig units.

“The planning application appears silent to these requirements. The agency would appreciate if the above is considered by Tipperary County Council in its future considerations of this planning application,” the EPA’s observations on the planning application states.

The planning appeal case is due for decision by an Bord Pleanála by 20 May this year.

