On the latest episode of Farm Tech Talk, we chat to Adam Woods about beef prices starting to reach €7/kg.
Darren Carty delves into some of the detail around the new GAEC 2 rules for peat soils, while Aidan Brennan explains the benefits of getting cows out to early grass.
