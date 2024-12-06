This week, we talk to Adam Woods on the Mercosur trade deal, sheep price positivity with Darren Carty and Aidan Brennan gives us his view on the Kerry deal.
Adam also chats to Fergal Morris from MSD Animal Health Ireland about the latest in animal health vaccinations.
This week, we talk to Adam Woods on the Mercosur trade deal, sheep price positivity with Darren Carty and Aidan Brennan gives us his view on the Kerry deal.
Adam also chats to Fergal Morris from MSD Animal Health Ireland about the latest in animal health vaccinations.
SHARING OPTIONS: