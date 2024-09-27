On this week's Irish Farmers Journal Farm Tech Talk, beef editor Adam Woods brings us the details on a proposed update to Bord Bia's farmer quality assurance schemes.
We hear from sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty on which schemes are in the running for next week's budget and buildings specialist Martin Merrick discusses the latest on the Targeted Agriculture Modernisation Schemes (TAMS).
Adam also chats to John O’Loughlin from Grassland AGRO on managing autumn grass supplies.
